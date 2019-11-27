High school students targeted in bank card scam

Ottawa police have issued a warning about a scam targeting high school students who are being offered easy money in exchange for their banking information.

According to police, the fraudsters approach young people through an acquaintance or on social media, then offer a financial reward to convince them to give up their bank cards and PINs.

The suspects will then make a deposit as "payment" — sometimes the proceeds from an earlier fraud — and immediately make a withdrawal. Banks will normally determine the deposit is fraudulent, leaving the card holder on the hook for the money that was withdrawn.

Police are encouraging parents to talk with their children about safeguarding their bank cards and PIN numbers, and ensure they understand they're responsible for their account activity.

Police say parents who believe their child has been the victim of such a scam should immediately contact the bank to freeze the account.