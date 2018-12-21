Outaouais boys protest high school dress code in skirts

Boys at a Gatineau high school are protesting dress codes they consider sexist, a move inspired by demonstrations by students across Quebec.

Last Wednesday, having watched the movement take shape in Montreal, 16-year-old Zachary Paulin, a student at Gatineau's Collège Nouvelles Frontières, shared his plans with a group of about 30 friends to wear a skirt to school on Friday. One hundred of his fellow classmates ended up arriving at school in skirts.

"I knew that it was going to be a big movement, but not that big of a movement," he said.

"I was pleasantly surprised."

Boys at a number of Quebec high schools are wearing skirts to school this month to protest what they say is a double standard in school dress codes.

Last week, boys at a number of Montreal-area schools wore skirts to school, with teenagers like Giuseppe Cosentino, a student at Collège Laval, saying his school's sartorial policy requiring skirts to be a maximum of 10 centimetres above the knee was sexist and unfair.

There are no equivalent restrictions on clothing generally worn by boys, such as shorts

Cosentino said the rule discriminates against female students and hypersexualizes them.

A Double Standard

Paulin says the one-day protest was aimed at a number of causes, from toxic masculinity to the sexualization of women.

He said he hoped to speak with the school's principal about how to make the school more inclusive and accepting.

About the experience of wearing a skirt, he found it liberating on the one hand, while restrictive on the other.

"You can't really bend, and you've got to be cautious with your movements," he said.

At Collège Saint-Alexandre in Gatineau, a 108-year-old private secondary school where boys and girls wear uniforms, director general Mario Vachon said that administrators had watched the debate unfold on social media.

A few boys wore skirts to the school Tuesday, but in French, Vachon said it did not appear that the movement was widely supported.

Teachers used it as an opportunity to raise the subjects of toxic masculinity, LGBTQ rights and equality in classroom discussions, he said.