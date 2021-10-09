Man struck by vehicle on Heron Road, taken to hospital in critical condition

A pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Heron Road early Saturday morning.

The man is in his 30s and was taken to the trauma centre at the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus, according to paramedics.

Police and paramedics first responded to the crash at approximately 4 a.m.

Officers are investigating the serious motor crash.

A section of the road, between Finn Court and Baycrest Drive, was closed for part of the morning but has since reopened.