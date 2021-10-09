Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Man struck by vehicle on Heron Road, taken to hospital in critical condition

A man in his 30s was taken to the trauma centre at the Ottawa Hospital’s Civic campus in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Heron Road early Saturday morning.

Collision happened early Saturday morning in Heron Gate area

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Heron Road Saturday morning. (CBC)

Police and paramedics first responded to the crash at approximately 4 a.m. 

Officers are investigating the serious motor crash.

A section of the road, between Finn Court and Baycrest Drive, was closed for part of the morning but has since reopened.

