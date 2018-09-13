Photo exhibit shows the disappearing Heron Gate

The buildings will likely come down and the residents will move out, but a new photo exhibit wants to ensure there will always be a record of the Heron Gate community.

Photographer Daniel Effah documented the community in a photo essay called Dispossession that will be shown at the Ottawa Art Gallery on Friday.

Photographer Daniel Effah worked with the Heron Gate Tenant Coalition to document the community. (Ryan Tumilty/CBC)

Effah is usually a portrait photographer, but he didn't want to pose subjects or add to the scenes this time.

"With this one, with it being a photo-journalistic approach, I wanted to keep everything as it was and not make any changes," he said.

"I wanted people to see the atmosphere of how it is when you walk through the neighbourhood or the feeling you get, the emotion you get, walking through the neighbourhood."

A group of boys sit outside of one the homes that will be demolished. (Daniel Effah)

Timbercreek, the company that owns the community, announced in May that units in the southeast Ottawa community were beyond repair and needed to be demolished.

It told 105 tenants they faced eviction and have until Sept. 30 to leave their homes.

A coalition has organized to fight the eviction, but many families took the company's offer to help with moving expenses and have found new places to live.

A man plays with his daughter outside one of the units, taking a break from preparing to move out of the community. (Daniel Effah)

Effah said there is a community in Heron Gate and it will disappear with the evictions.

He said he hopes the photos will let people see that community.

"I was hoping to put a human face on the situation that is a burden on a lot of people," he said.

"I just wanted to be the messenger and just put the message out there."