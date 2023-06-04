Heritage streetcar to stay put in city-owned garage — for now

A painstakingly crafted replica of a streetcar that trundled through Ottawa decades ago will be able to stay in its current home for now as the city hatches a plan for its long-term future.

Streetcar 696 was facing eviction from OC Transpo's Merivale garage on Colonnade Road by the end of June.

Volunteers had been using the space to work on the replica, named after one of the last cars to operate in Ottawa before streetcar service ended in 1959.

But earlier this month, they told CBC they'd received notice that they'd have to find a new home for the streetcar, at their own expense, by June 30.

OC Transpo wanted to reclaim the space, citing "operational needs" that included renovations as part of the city's transition to a zero-emission bus fleet.

At transit commission yesterday, however, OC Transpo general manager Renée Amilcar said the streetcar would be able to stay at the garage until city staff figured out a permanent solution.

"[That should come] as soon as possible, because we absolutely need the space," Amilcar said.

"We should have had access to that space at the end of this month, unfortunately. We're trying to find a solution, so hopefully at the end of next month we should have [one] to propose."

Renée Amilcar, general manager of OC Transpo, speaks at Thursday's transit commission meeting. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

'Such a cool project'

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the restoration efforts, with volunteers unable to access the garage for long stretches of time, said David Jeanes, treasurer of citizen transportation advocacy group Transport Action Canada.

Jeanes told transit commission that even so, that work is now almost done.

"I would say that the replica as built is the property of the city. And so I think you should be concerned as to what happens to it," Jeanes said.

Capital Coun. Shawn Menard told Jeanes it would be great to eventually display Streetcar 696 at the Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park, given the long history of streetcars running down Bank Street.

"It's been such a cool project, and to let a piece of our history just kind of fade away this way, after all the work that's been put in, it doesn't make much sense," Menard said.

"I think we need, through the city, to be facilitating the space for you to finish the project."