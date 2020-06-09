Demolition denied for 'typical' house on city's heritage register

By all accounts, the two-and-a-half storey red brick house near the Rideau Canal is nothing much to look at.

The city's own heritage experts call the 110-year-old red brick home at 860 Colonel By Dr. a "typical building type" unworthy of protection from the wrecking ball, but on Tuesday the city's built heritage subcommittee rejected their advice, voting 6-1 to preserve it anyway.

It's unusual for a committee to vote against a staff recommendation. Only Coun. Scott Moffatt sided with staff, while chair Rawlson King, councillors Riley Brockington and Catherine McKenney, and public members Amanda Conforti, Jennifer Halsall and Carolyn Quinn voted against.

Owners past and present have sought to tear down the house to replace it with something more modern.

Having won an appeal to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal last summer, the owner last month applied to demolish the house. That triggered a 60-day notice period under the new process for the thousands of homes on Ottawa's recently completed register of buildings that are of some interest from a heritage perspective, but don't have full heritage designation.

Concerned homeowners were assured being added to the register wouldn't restrict what they could do with their own properties, and likely wouldn't prevent future demolition. But the case of 860 Colonel By Dr., the first one involving a home on the register, has thrown those assurances into some doubt.

Neighbours had concerns

The demolition application wouldn't have come before the the subcommittee Tuesday had Coun. Shawn Menard not asked staff to weigh in because neighbours were concerned.

"The community put a lot of time into it ... to make sure they got it right because of these situations that kept happening where they saw heritage-value homes not being kept," said Menard, who represents Old Ottawa South, where 860 Colonel By Dr. is located.

City heritage planner Lesley Collins said protection from demolition can only be guaranteed with a designation under the Ontario Heritage Act, something staff did not recommend.

The house has no links to significant people or events, and there are more than 40 similar houses in Old Ottawa South and Old Ottawa East, she said.

"It is a typical, perhaps pattern-book Edwardian Classicist house," said Collins, noting staff didn't think the house showed a high degree of craftsmanship, either.

The decision now goes to planning committee June 11. If city council ultimately designates 860 Colonel By Dr. a heritage home, it would be the first among the thousands of homes on the city's new register to receive such protection.