'Iconic' smokestack a heritage landmark, city says

A brick smokestack that's towered over Ottawa's Little Italy for decades deserves heritage status, according to a city report dealing with a plan to redevelop an aging federal government complex on Booth Street.

Canada Lands Company wants to redevelop the 2.6-hectare property that was once home to the government's mining research labs. The plan includes 10 new structures up to 24 storeys in height, plus a park.

In a report to the city's built heritage subcommittee, staff recommend preserving several buildings, some dating back to 1909 and many now vacant, as well as the smokestack at the complex's central heating plant — a feature residents consider iconic and a neighbourhood landmark.

City staff want heritage designation for this brick smokestack at the centre of a federal government complex on Booth Street in Ottawa's Little Italy neighbourhood. (Google Maps)

Part of war effort

The Department of Mines, the predecessor to Natural Resources Canada, built many of the structures in the first half of the 20th century under the direction of Ottawa architect W.E. Noffke.

One clutch of buildings, named A through E in the image below, were built to examine and test metals as part of the Second World War effort.

Buildings M and Q, at the corner of Booth and Lydia streets, as they appeared in the 1940s. (Library and Archives)

Other buildings housed laboratories where research on minerals such as clay and gypsum was performed.

Both the rezoning application for the redevelopment and the report to designate some buildings under the Ontario Heritage Act are expected to go before the city's planning committee on Feb. 28.