When people don't pay their fare it's demoralizing to drivers and frustrates riders who always tap their Presto cards, City of Ottawa transit staff say. They also argue that paying every time you use OC Transpo will improve the system's reliability and help retain drivers.

But many aren't convinced and argue that doling out $260 tickets amounts to a poor tax.

OC Transpo has been cracking down on fare evasion, which spiked during the pandemic and has not come down since. A recent pilot saw enforcement teams hand out seven tickets a day, racking up nearly $75,000 in fines.

"It's unfortunate people don't want to pay," said transit services general manager Renée Amilcar. "Maybe they think that we don't care, but we do care."

Amilcar said she "doesn't know why" this is happening, although she suggested it may be related to fewer people buying monthly passes and more riders entering buses from the rear doors.

She said drivers feel they have to push back when they see people skirting the system, which leads to confrontations and even assaults.

"They don't want to see that when they hear us saying we're struggling with money," she explained. "We are asking for money from the province, the Feds, etcetera, to help us."

Not just about the money, says OC Transpo

The dire financial situation plaguing the transit system is a continuing source of consternation for its leadership, leading OC Transpo to cut routes — and jobs.

Further aggravating issues is a driver shortage which has the agency in a consistent hiring spree that has so far been unable to plug the hole.

But Paul Treboutat, OC Transpo's chief safety officer, said financial gain is not one of the three reasons why OC Transpo thinks fare evasion needs to be quashed.

"Number one, is to improve operator safety," he said. "Many of our bus operators are being injured on the job, in the workplace, because of incidents associated with them attempting to enforce the payment of fares before they board a bus."

Plastic barriers can only do so much, transit commissioners heard, with drivers sometimes struck by a hot coffee or hurt by the emotional impact of persistent harassment.

The presence of enforcement officers increases security and compliance, he said, which, in turn, builds confidence among former riders who could feel encouraged to take public transit again.

"This is an opportunity for us to attract additional ridership to improve the prospects for increased revenue," Treboutat said.

When drivers can focus on doing their job, he added, there's less of a chance that their route will fall behind schedule.

No way to know who gets hit with tickets

Some councillors echoed concerns by residents about who bears the brunt of this enforcement blitz.

"I would suggest that fare enforcement very specifically affects the city's most vulnerable residents," said Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper.

"We can ask for proof of payment from everyone, and that sounds like fair and equitable treatment. But the actual impacts of fare enforcement are probably falling very disproportionately on the lowest household."

Others disagreed, weighing in on the debate with anecdotes about groups of shoppers at the Rideau Centre squeezing through fare gates on a single tap, or frequent conversations among public servants who only pay sometimes.

Tracey McRae, chief of the special constable unit, couldn't say which demographic is most likely to get caught.

"We don't have a way to determine the financial status of each individual. We cannot base our opinions on their appearance or the clothes they are wearing," she explained. "Then, we run into the slippery slope of profiling, which we do not do."

But she said that officers are encouraged to educate fare evaders on programs that offer free bus passes.