Mixed reviews for new $100M Chelsea development

There's mixed reaction in Chelsea, Que., to a $100 million joint partnership between a developer and the owner of the Nordik Spa-Nature.

The deal announced Monday would see the developer behind the Hendrick Farm community west of Highway 5 add another 150 homes, business spaces and restaurants across chemin Old Chelsea from the spa.

The company touts the "Hendrick Farm Village" as a solution to growing demand, but not everyone is convinced more development is what's needed in the community of about 6,900 people.

"This is selfish for me to say," said Donald Carnegie, who owns a cottage on Meech Lake in nearby Gatineau Park.

"[It used to be] only the people that had the cottages would come in and enjoy the area. Now we have a lot more people, which is good for a lot of people but it does get really crowded."

He said there has been a significant increase in traffic through the area over the past decade.

Donald Carnegie says he's seen the area undergo a lot of changes, including an increase in traffic over the last decade. (CBC)

The developer said the original proposal for Hendrick Farm was approved by Chelsea's council after years of consultation.

"This should not be a surprise to anybody in the community," said Sean McAdam president of Landlab.

He also called Martin Paquette, president of Groupe Nordik, an "ideal partner" because of their shared visions.

Village within a municipality

Hendrick Farm and the new development will include a mix of residential housing options, from small apartments to larger single-family homes, with commercial and recreational components.

"A lot of people want to live where they play and so, there's a quite a big demand for people to come to Chelsea," said McAdam.

"We feel very strongly that we're responding to the demand that exists and we're doing it in a way that very much reflects how traditional villages developed — a mix of architecture and really high-quality urban planning and good quality design."

Sean McAdam, president of Landlab and the developer behind Hendrick Farm calls Martin Paquette an “ideal partner” because of their mutual creativity. (Yasmine Mehdi/Radio-Canada)

He also expects the development to help, not hinder, traffic flow for the three million people who visit the area every year because it will include more than 500 new parking spots.

Those spots will be available for drivers to use as they get off Highway 5 before they head into Old Chelsea.

The company expects to break ground on the first buildings next summer and built over a five-year period.

I think change can be upsetting for some people. But on the other hand, there are people who are very excited about the change and the opportunities that it will offer. - Caryl Green, Mayor of Chelsea

Chelsea's mayor said it fits the municipality's vision for the village centre and will densify the area and offer more services and local businesses.

"There's a lot of construction that's happening," said Caryl Green, as a large truck rumbled down chemin Old Chelsea.

"It's fast and I think change can be upsetting for some people. But on the other hand, there are people who are very excited about the change and the opportunities that it will offer."

The municipality plans to conduct a traffic study to look at ways to manage flow through the area and into Gatineau Park.