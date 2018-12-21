5 things you can do to help the homeless

The services and charities that help Ottawa's homeless can always use your cash donations, but here's a list of five other ways you can help.

1. Smile

"The first thing you can do when you see somebody homeless is remember that they're a person and treat them as such," said Eric Bollman of Operation Come Home. "A kind word, a smile — acknowledge their presence."

"Just say, 'Hello, Merry Christmas,'" suggested Alan, 52, who is homeless. He told CBC that when passers-by acknowledge his presence, he still feels like he's part of society.

Hand and foot warmers are much appreciated during the cold months, Alan says. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

"The more they feel the community sees them and knows that they're there, the better," Bollman said.

2. Call 311

The Salvation Army outreach team drives around the city looking for homeless people out in the cold, delivering blankets, gloves and other essentials.

"If you know of someone like that in your community, call 311," said Kristen MacDonald, the team's coordinator.

That can be the first step in connecting homeless people to housing support workers who try to find them a place to stay.

"We want to make sure they're OK, that they're prioritized accordingly to get services, and we want to make sure they have the supplies they need to stay warm."

3. Give spices (yes, really!)

All of Ottawa's homeless shelters need donations of clothing and food, but sometimes it's not what you might expect.

"Spices! We have volunteers in every day, cooking. But if they have an array of spices, that really helps liven up the meals," said Neil Leslie of the Shepherds of Good Hope Foundation.

The soup kitchen at the Shepherds of Good Hope is open 365 days a year. Spices are in high demand. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

Towels come in handy, too.

"We have a shortage of towels because people shower here all the time, and sometimes they take them with them when they go," said Peter Tilley of the Ottawa Mission.

Other sought-after items include good winter coats, boots, hats, mittens, pyjamas and underwear. The shelters will accept donations at the door, and they'll take them year-round.

"Our challenges don't end Dec. 25," Tilley said.

4. Donate hand warmers

Looking for a handy gift for that homeless person you pass each day?

"Hand warmers, foot warmers, body warmers," Alan suggested.

He sleeps outside rather than stay at Ottawa's emergency shelters, in part because his dog isn't allowed. The gift of hand warmers is always appreciated, he said.

The Shepherds of Good Hope on Murray Street is looking for clothing and food donations this winter. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

The Salvation Army confirmed hand warmers are in high demand this time of year.

5. Give gift cards

Susie, a resident of the Shepherds of Good Hope managed alcohol program, used to panhandle for money.

"Not everything goes to booze and drugs," she said. "You could actually get a real room in a hotel."

Susie is currently living in the Shepherds of Good Hope shelter. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

There's an ongoing debate about the benefit of donating spare change to panhandlers. The money could fuel drug and alcohol addictions, so some say it's better to donate directly to organizations that help the needy.

But Operation Come Home's Bollman cautions people not to judge panhandlers.

"If somebody is going to take money and use it on drugs, whether you give them that money or not, they're still going to find those drugs."

If you still have qualms, consider giving a homeless person a Tim Hortons or McDonald's gift card, he said.