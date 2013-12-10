Hockey helmets soon required for kids on city rinks

Starting Saturday, kids 10 and under who want to go skating at a City of Ottawa indoor rink will have to wear a Canadian Standards Association-approved hockey helmet — no bike or ski helmets allowed.

Kelly Bean, who helped come up with the city's new helmet policy, said helmets designed for other sports don't offer proper protection from falls on ice.

"A different helmet protects your head in different ways for different types of falls," she said.

Hockey helmets are also designed to withstand multiple impacts, so skaters can keep wearing them even after falling and knocking their head on the ice. Bike helmets, by contrast, must be replaced after a single impact.

"You typically fall a lot more on the ice than you would off of a bicycle," she said. "The goal behind this campaign is to ensure everyone is safe."

Cages are not required on the helmets for recreational skating.

Coupons to defray cost

The city is offering coupons for 15 per cent off hockey helmets purchased at Play It Again Sports, and will offer free family skating to help further offset the cost.

Used hockey helmets can cost as little as $25, while new helmets start around $45 and can cost $100 or more.

Marcia Morris, executive director of Ottawa Sport Council, a group that promotes physical activity in the city, strongly supports the city's rule change. Morris believes it will help prevent concussions and head trauma, which can be life-altering and sometimes fatal.

"I think it's absolutely amazing," she said. "The city has done a really good job balancing safety and accessibility."

The city recommends all skaters wear a CSA-approved hockey helmet, regardless of age.

All participants in on-ice recreation programs run by the city, such as learn-to-skate classes, are already required to wear a CSA-approved hockey helmet. That includes adults.

Ottawa Public Health recommends helmets for anyone, of any age, participating in a range of activities including skateboarding, in-line skating, cycling, sledding, skating, skiing and snowboarding.