The 2019 floods — as seen from the sky
With river levels still gradually rising in parts of the region, CBC News sent a helicopter up into the sky Monday for a slightly different perspective.
Views of Ottawa, Gatineau and other areas of the Outaouais
With river levels still gradually rising in parts of the region, CBC News sent a helicopter up into the sky Monday for a slightly different perspective.
This aerial view captures the power of local rivers in Ottawa, Gatineau and across western Quebec.
In Gatineau, approximately 50 homes have been evacuated, while nearby Pontiac, Que., continues to make emergency preparations.
Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to tour the region Monday afternoon.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.