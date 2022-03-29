Former police equity council member charged with forging signature

A community organizer who ran engagement sessions to help recruit the city's police chief has been charged with forging a signature on a reference letter for another organization he founded.

Hector Addison, who was also a member of the Ottawa police's community equity council — a volunteer organization meant to strengthen relationships between police and racialized communities — is charged with a single count of forging a document.

The Crown formally intervened Tuesday and took control of what initially began as a "private prosecution" against Addison by local activist Robin Browne of 613-819 Black Hub — a significant and rare occurrence.

A private prosecution is a court-run process whereby any citizen can bring criminal charges against another person without a police investigation.

Addison's defence lawyer, Jason Gilbert, would not comment on the allegations against his client, but said he's waiting to receive disclosure in the case.

Addison, too, declined to comment on the charge against him.

CBC News has learned he has stepped down from his volunteer position on the community equity council.

"There have been allegations made against me that are completely unfounded," he wrote in his resignation letter to the council, which was obtained by CBC News.

"I intend to vigorously defend myself against these charges and I am fully confident that I will be vindicated and that these charges will be dismissed."

He called Browne a "distraction" intent "to destroy the community we have worked so hard to build."

"In order to protect the integrity of the organization I am temporarily suspending my involvement in the Community Equity Council until this matter has been resolved."

Addison's business with police board

613-819 Black Hub and Browne first went public with the "private" prosecution and the charge on Oct. 21 — the same day the board announced it completed the hiring process and named Eric Stubbs as the new Ottawa police chief.

Robin Browne, co-founder of the 613-819 Black Hub, first reported the alleged forgery to police in July, emails viewed by CBC show. (Jean-Francois Poudrier/CBC)

But when it did, it erroneously said the Crown had charged Addison. At that point, it remained a private prosecution.

Browne has been critical of Addison for months.

In May, the Ottawa Police Services Board approved a controversial contract with Addison's business, which was composed of some of the volunteer members of the city force's own community equity council (CEC).

Community advocates had raised questions about how a team of volunteers would now get paid to bring community members to the table.

At the time, the police board called it an "added benefit" that the team was made up of some CEC members.

While CEC members are unpaid and do not accept honorariums for the work they undertake in that role, it was the second public contract with ties to the police force that Hefid Solutions, Addison's company, had received.

Browne had also voiced concerns with Hefid receiving a contract with Crime Prevention Ottawa, for the renewal of the Ottawa Street Violence and Gang Strategy — a citywide, multi-agency approach to address gun violence that also informs the force's policing objectives.

That Hefid contract also included a smaller contract with the African Canadian Association of Ottawa (ACAO) to distribute honorariums to consultation participants. Addison founded that group.

Failed police report in July 2022

Browne first reported the forgery allegation to police in July, emails viewed by CBC News show.

The document with the alleged forged signature, a copy of which was also viewed by CBC News, is a "letter of support for the African Canadian Association of Ottawa's Anti-Racism and Anti-Hate Project," dated Nov. 13, 2021.

The document is purported to be written "on behalf of Somerset West Community Health Centre," and asks the provincial government to give the ACAO funding.

If Addison did not gain anything from this forgery, the Crown Prosecutor will not want to pursue. - Sgt. Chantal Arsenault to Robin Browne

The document appears to be signed by a director of the community health centre. It's that signature Addison is alleged to have forged.

A detective from the organized fraud unit wrote back to Browne via email after receiving his report, asking for additional information and witnesses.

"When it comes to Forged signature or False Pretenses, there needs to be a benefit to the subject involved, it could be financial or not. Can you please confirm with me if funding was approved?" Sgt. Chantal Arsenault wrote.

Browne told the detective there was no way for him to know whether Hector's organization ultimately got the funding related to the letter, but he did provide the officer with a witness name, according to the emails.

Arsenault explained further: "There are elements of the offence required in a Criminal Court of law to prove Forgery. There needs to be a benefit gained, it can be financial or not. If Addison did not gain anything from this forgery, the Crown Prosecutor will not want to pursue."

Browne pressed the matter, seeking clarity on what police wanted.

"Does that mean the OPS will not pursue this any further as I have no proof Addison got the funding?" he asked.

Arsenault told him that "As previously explained ... if you can not offer any evidence that benefit was gained OPS can not pursue this any further."

Browne initiated the private prosecution two days later on July 11. He went through that process, which included a pre-enquete meeting with witnesse, before a justice of the peace agreed the evidence merited a charge.

The Crown could have decided to withdraw the charge, but instead formally intervened Tuesday and took carriage of the case and prosecution.

Members of the public clash with police outside the City Hall meeting room Duration 0:58 Members of the public clashed with Ottawa police members after the Nov. 28, 2022, Ottawa Police Services Board meeting, in the hallways of City Hall. Police say one person was arrested, charged with causing a disturbance and released.

Police board meeting ended in protest

At the police services board meeting last week, Browne was a public delegate and staged a planned demonstration after attempting to tell the board about the charge against Addison.

He and another activist thwarted the rest of the meeting by refusing to leave the delegation table. The board rushed through the rest of the agenda to end the meeting.

The police board would not answer questions Tuesday on when it first knew about the forgery allegation, or whether it stood by its decision to give Addison's business the contract.

Instead interim Chair Suzanne Valiquet said in a statement rhat "Hefid Solutions was engaged through Odgers Berndtson, the executive search firm the Board hired to assist it with its Chief recruitment process. The contract, through [the firm], has since concluded."

The board, however, voted to approve the procurement of Hefid by the search firm.

Delegates demand answers at Ottawa Police Services Board Duration 1:48 Two delegates at Monday's Ottawa Police Services Board meeting refused to leave their seats after speaking, despite warnings from chair Suzanne Valiquet.

CBC News asked whether the board will continue to work with Hefid Solutions given its director is now charged with a crime.

Valiquet said, "the Board will await the outcome of any criminal proceedings before making any comment."

CEC co-chairs Sahada Alolo — who also is a Hefid employee — and Deputy Chief Steve Bell did not reply to requests for comment.

Crime Prevention Ottawa also did not reply to a request for a comment.

Addison is next scheduled in court in the new year.