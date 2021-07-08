Heavy rain expected in parts of Ottawa region

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for eastern Ontario Thursday warning about heavy rains.

Thunderstorms over Ottawa could produce between 30 to 50 millimetres of rain in places.

According to Environment Canada, rainfall exceeding 50 millimetres could be seen in parts of the region.

Another rainy day Ottawa.<br>Cool too. It’s 14° now & the high only reaches 16°. A morning shower then rain, at times heavy this pm & eve. A stray⚡️possible. Wind ENE w/gusts to 30+. Mostly cloudy Fri. 30% chance of a☔️. High 23°. Milder this weekend 😎. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://t.co/Dr772bblvo">pic.twitter.com/Dr772bblvo</a> —@BlacksWeather

The federal agency predicts a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning, before heavier rain around noon.

Rain will continue throughout the day, petering off around midnight.

It will reach a high of 16 C.

Ottawa's Friday forecast shows clouds once again covering the region, with a 30 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon.