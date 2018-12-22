An undetermined amount of heating oil has ended up in the Ottawa River after a spill in downtown Gatineau, Que., near the offices of the provincial environment ministry.

The spill happened at 170 rue de l'Hôtel de Ville during a delivery Friday, according to an email from ministry spokesperson Alexandre Ouellet, the regional director of the Outaouais Environmental Control Center.

Initially, the Quebec Ministry of Environment and Fight Against Climate Change said the spill, also near the city's courthouse, was between 700 and 1,200 litres.

A Saturday morning update downgraded the amount to 200 to 300 litres.

No visible sheen on river Saturday morning

Ouellet said the oil spilled onto the pavement and into a storm drain flowing into the Ottawa River. An environmental emergency team was sent in to ensure that necessary measures to protect the environment and keep people safe were put in place, he said.

Ouellet said temporary barriers known as booms were deployed to limit the amount of fuel that reached the river — and that they had contained most of the oil.

On Saturday morning, new checks were made at the Ottawa River, he said, and no oil sheen could be seen on the surface.

The impact to the river is still considered low, and the recovery work was expected to wrap up around noon Saturday, according to Ouellet.

While it's impossible to tell how much of the fuel reached the river because of its icy conditions, Ouellet said it appears the river wasn't seriously affected. He said Gatineau's drinking water quality was likely not compromised, but the city has been notified of the situation as a preventive measure.

Teams from the environment ministry, the City of Gatineau and the delivery company itself were on scene late Friday to contain the spill.

The City of Ottawa said it is aware of the incident, which is being investigated by officials in Quebec.