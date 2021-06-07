Some Outaouais schools closed due to heat wave

Two school boards in the Outaouais will be keeping children out of classrooms early this week due to the ongoing heat wave in the region.

The Centre de services scolaire au Coeur-des-Vallées (CSSCV) posted a notice to parents on its website on Sunday saying all schools, centres and daycare services will be closed during the day on Monday.

The English-language Western Québec School Board also announced that it will be switching to distanced learning for Monday and Tuesday, with some exceptions.

Its schools where air conditioning is available, such as Namur Intermediate School and Wakefield Elementary School, will remain open.

Other boards in that region are keeping schools open with measures to manage the heat. Schools are closed to in-person learning across Ontario except for some students with special needs.

A heat warning is in effect across western Quebec and much of eastern Ontario, reaching as far south as Brockville and Perth but not down to Kingston or further.

The daytime highs in the low 30s and humidex making it feel around 40 are expected to last through Tuesday, along with overnight lows around 20 C.