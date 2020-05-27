City officials say they're working to install a rented air conditioning unit at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Brewer Arena following complaints the building is uncomfortably hot during the current heat wave.

Ottawa is currently under a heat warning from Environment Canada, with the humidex expected to reach at least 37 for the next three days.

Brewer Arena doesn't have air conditioning, but "fans have been temporarily placed on the rink slab to help cool the area," according to a statement from Dan Chenier, the city's general manager of recreation, cultural and facility services.

A rented air conditioning unit is expected to be installed by the end of the week, he said.

"My wife called me, she works inside the centre [as a nurse], and just asked me to pick up a fan for her," said Cary Baxter, who was dropping off a fan at Brewer Arena Wednesday morning. "She says it's gruelling in there, everybody is sweaty and downright hot."

"I didn't find it hot, but the staff were commenting that under a few layers [of personal protective equipment] it is quite hot, and they were noticing the papers are kind of getting damp because of the humidity," said Daniel Galadza, who was at the facility to be tested.

Councillor calls for downtown cooling centre

On Tuesday, the city opened four cooling centres to help residents escape the heat during the pandemic.

Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney is calling for an additional centre to be opened in the downtown ward.

"Both councillor [Jeff] Leiper and I have asked for Plant Recreation Centre to be opened as a cooling centre," McKenney said, referring to the city's recreation facility on Somerset Street W.

Coun. Catherine McKenney is calling for the Plant Recreation Centre to open as a cooling centre as temperatures rise into the 30s in Ottawa. 0:30

"I was a bit disappointed to see it wasn't on the list yesterday. But we have gone back to [city] staff to reiterate our need in this part of the downtown for a space for people to come in and cool off," McKenney said.

"We all experienced how hot it got yesterday in our homes, it will again today. Many people don't have air conditioning, they live in multi-residential lowrise buildings."