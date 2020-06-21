Heat warnings extended into Tuesday

People across eastern Ontario and western Quebec will have to endure the hot summer temperatures for a couple more days as the region's heat warnings have been extended into Tuesday.

A humid airmass continues to hang over the region, according to Environment Canada.

The temperature in Ottawa is set to reach a high of 32 C Monday, with a humidex of 36.

In Kingston, Ont., Monday's high will reach 30 C, which will feel like 37 with the humidity. In Maniwaki, Que., which is under a special weather statement, the high is forecasted at 32 C, with a humidex of 37.

Temperatures aren't expected to cool off until Tuesday night, when the overnight low reaches 17 C in Ottawa and rain is possible. Highs will hover around the low 20s for the rest of the week and into next weekend.

In the meantime, the City of Ottawa is extending the opening of five cooling centres into Monday to help residents avoid the heat.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttCity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttCity</a> will keep the five Emergency Cooling Centres open tomorrow, June 22, to provide relief from the heat to residents in need. For more information on how to protect yourself and others, and locations of the centres, visit: <a href="https://t.co/znj3DML80Z">https://t.co/znj3DML80Z</a> <a href="https://t.co/UUuccCd1ax">pic.twitter.com/UUuccCd1ax</a> —@ottawacity

The following centres are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre at 102 Greenview Ave.

Hunt Club Riverside Park Community Centre at 3320 Paul Anka Dr.

Hintonburg Community Centre at 1064 Wellington St. W.

Sandy Hill Community Centre at 250 Somerset St. E.

St-Laurent Complex at 525 Coté St.

Residents are asked to bring a cloth mask with them, if they have one.

To keep cool and avoid heat stroke, Ottawa Public Health suggests drinking lots of water, avoiding heavy outdoor activity, wearing a hat and loose-fitting clothing and taking refuge in buildings with air conditioning.