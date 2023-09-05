Late-summer heat wave could break daily heat records in Ottawa region

This late-summer heat wave could break daily heat records in and around Ottawa before it simmers down closer to the weekend.

All of eastern Ontario and western Quebec are under a heat warning from Environment Canada.

For Ottawa, it started Saturday, and temperatures are expected to peak Tuesday and Wednesday.

The warning is expected to end Thursday around Belleville and Pembroke, Ont., and potentially Friday in western Quebec.

Ottawa's forecasted daytime highs are 33 C Tuesday and Wednesday, with humidity making it feel closer to 40. Both overnight lows are around 20 C.

Thursday currently has a 60 per cent chance of showers, a high of 31 C and an overnight low of 18 C. Friday's forecast is a high of 28 C and night low of 15 C with the same chance of showers.

Check CBC's Climate Dashboard for how temperatures compare to trends.

When it's this hot, Health Canada's advice includes spending time in cooler places, including having a plan if that's not your home, scheduling outdoor activities for cooler times and drinking plenty of water even if you're not thirsty.

Communities such as Ottawa, Gatineau, Kingston and the town of Renfrew have lists of places people can go to get away from the heat.

Western Quebec's Centre de services scolaire au Cœur-des-Vallées (CSSCV) is closing all 23 of its schools as well as daycare services on Tuesday due to the weather forecast.

Daily heat records could fall on Tuesday in places such as Ottawa, Brockville, Kingston, Maniwaki, Pembroke and Stirling.

Monday was Ottawa's first 30-degree day since July 11. Its hottest day this year was 35.1 C on June 1.