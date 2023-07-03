Heat warning issued for Ottawa area Tuesday

A heat and humidity "event" lasting two or three days is expected to hit the Ottawa area Tuesday, Environment Canada says.

The national weather agency has issued heat warnings for nearly all of Ontario as a heat wave passes through the province.

The Ottawa area, and much of the rest of Ontario, is under a heat warning. (Environment Canada)

Environment Canada is forecasting maximum temperatures of 30 C in Ottawa on Tuesday with a humidex in the high 30s to low 40s. Minimum temperatures are expected to be in the high teens or low 20s.

The heat warning could stretch into Wednesday for Ottawa and possibly as late as Thursday for more eastern regions, Environment Canada said.

The hot and humid conditions will end from east to west beginning Wednesday night, according to the agency.

Daily highs in the Ottawa area are expected to remain above 30 C Wednesday and Thursday, and may reach similar temperatures again on Sunday.

"Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion," Environment Canada said.