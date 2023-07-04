Ottawa heat warning expected to last until Thursday

A heat warning is in effect for the Ottawa area Tuesday as a stretch of humid, hot weather begins.

Environment Canada is forecasting maximum temperatures of 30 C in Ottawa, with a humidex in the high 30s to low 40s. The high temperatures are expected to last through Thursday, the weather agency says.

Heat warnings have been issued for nearly all of Ontario and parts of western Quebec as a heat wave passes through the region.

A high humidex is one of the factors that triggers a heat warning, said Environment Canada meteorologist Simon Legault.

"The humidity makes it harder for the body to regulate the body temperature," he said, adding it's important to take steps to help cool down like drinking lots of water.

Extreme heat affects everyone, and young children, pregnant women, older adults and people with chronic illnesses are at a higher risk. People working or exercising outdoors are also at risk, Environment Canada says.

FYI: a heat warning has been issued by Environment Canada for the City of Ottawa starting Tuesday and lasting into Wednesday and possibly into Thursday. <br> <br>Without AC, it can quickly become too hot indoors. Find ways to cool down via our website: <a href="https://t.co/G9vgPaBdhm">https://t.co/G9vgPaBdhm</a> <a href="https://t.co/B9Wk4VOWD1">pic.twitter.com/B9Wk4VOWD1</a> —@OttawaHealth

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is encouraging people to find ways to keep cool, including by avoiding strenuous outdoor activities and cooling off in shaded or air-conditioned areas.