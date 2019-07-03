Heat warning issued for Ottawa-Gatineau, eastern Ontario

Ottawa-Gatineau and eastern Ontario are officially under the first heat warning of the summer, and Environment Canada is predicting temperatures that feel like 40 C for the rest of the workweek.

A hot and humid air mass has reached the capital with highs around 31 C from Wednesday through Friday and a humidex value inching toward 40.

This heat will also affect areas of eastern Ontario stretching from Brockville to Cornwall to Prescott and Russell, as well as Gatineau.

The overnight temperature in the region will remain near 20 C, offering little relief from the heat.

You can look forward to a cold front hitting Friday night, which should lower the humidity in time for the weekend.