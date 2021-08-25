Heat warnings drag on in the Ottawa area

The lengthy heat wave is still parked on top of eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with hopes it could ease on Friday.

Environment Canada's heat warnings, which first came into effect last Thursday afternoon, are still here Wednesday for the entire Ottawa-Gatineau region except for the Bancroft area.

Ottawa's daytime high has topped 28 C and a humidex of 36 for seven straight days, with overnight lows no lower than 17 C before humidity — and the forecast calls for two more days like that.

Wednesday's outlook is a high of 32 C in mid-afternoon, humidity touching 40 and a 30 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms in late afternoon and early evening.

Its overnight low is 21 C, then Thursday should feel similar.

Forecasters see a high of 25 C Friday and overnight low of 13 C, which is about average for late August in Ottawa.

Ottawa, Gatineau, Kingston and Belleville are among the communities inviting people into air-conditioned public spaces, opening cooling centres, or both.

Ottawa also banned open-air fires as of Monday at noon.

Environment Canada recommends staying out of the sun during the hottest times of day, drinking water, checking on older people in your life and watching for signs of heat stroke.