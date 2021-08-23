Ottawa area's heat wave enters 5th day and may not end soon

Scorching days and sweaty nights continue around the capital region, with relief potentially a few days away.

Environment Canada's heat warnings, which first came into effect Thursday afternoon, remain Monday for the entire Ottawa-Gatineau region except for the Bancroft area.

Monday's forecasted high in Ottawa is 30 C in late afternoon, with humidity making it feel closer to 40. That humidity may make it feel close to 30 overnight.

There's a 40 per cent chance of showers until around sundown.

Sunday's high of 32.7 C was Ottawa's hottest Aug. 22 on records dating back to the late 1930s. It was the fifth day in a row the daytime high was at least 28 C and the third day in a row humidity made it feel 40 or hotter.

While Environment Canada originally said the punishing heat may subside on Monday, daytime highs around 30 C are in the forecast for Ottawa for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

It says in its western Quebec heat warning that cooler, drier air should settle in on Friday.

Ottawa, Gatineau, Kingston and Belleville are among the communities inviting people into air-conditioned public spaces, opening cooling centres, or both.

Environment Canada recommends staying out of the sun during the hottest times of day, drinking water, checking on older people in your life and watching for signs of heat stroke.