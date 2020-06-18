Heat warnings issued for Ottawa-Gatineau, eastern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for the Ottawa-Gatineau area as temperatures could hit the mid-30s on Friday.

The "prolonged period of hot weather" will likely begin Friday and could last until Sunday, the weather agency said in an alert sent out Thursday afternoon.

Ottawa could see the thermometer hit 33 C on Friday, while on Saturday temperatures might rise to 35 C — and the humidex will make conditions feel even hotter both days.

It will only likely drop down to 20 C on Friday and Saturday night, Environment Canada said. Sunday's high for Ottawa sits at 32 C, with a chance of showers.

The heat warnings cover a wide triangular swath of eastern Ontario from the Renfrew, Ont., area east to the Quebec border, and south to around Kingston, Ont.

The weather agency is reminding people to drink plenty of water, take breaks in cool spaces if you work outdoors, and never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.