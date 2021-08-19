Heat warnings to blanket Ottawa-Gatineau area for days
Could feel up to 40 in the day, 20 C at night until Monday
More heat warnings have been issued for western Quebec and most of eastern Ontario, with cooler air not expected until Monday.
Environment Canada issued the warnings Thursday afternoon for areas including Ottawa-Gatineau, Renfrew and Lanark counties, Prescott-Russell and the Brockville and Cornwall areas.
Daytime highs around 30 C are expected, with humidity making it feel like the high 30s or 40.
Overnight lows should only drop to around 20 C.
Environment Canada recommends staying out of the sun during the hottest times of day, drinking water, checking on older people in your life and watching for signs of heat stroke.
Staying cool at the Pumphouse this afternoon.<br>Find yourselves a cool spot -it’s about to get a lot hotter in Ottawa. Env Canada has just issued another Heat Warning. High temps 30° or higher. Lows near 20°. Humidex near 40. Here we go again folks🥵 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/0wxWcOf01s">pic.twitter.com/0wxWcOf01s</a>—@BlacksWeather
Heat and humidity are expected to feel a slight bit cooler in the Bancroft, Belleville and Kingston areas.
There's a 30 per cent chance of showers in Ottawa Friday with the risk of a thunderstorm. Saturday and Sunday bring a 60 per cent chance of showers.
