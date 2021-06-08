Heat warnings remain as Ottawa brings in open-air fire ban

Heat warnings remain in effect Tuesday as a sweltering temperatures continue to grip the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

The expected high for Tuesday in Ottawa is 31 C but it could feel more like 39 because of the humidity. There's a 60 per cent chance of showers or a thunderstorm until around sunset. The overnight low is 20 C.

The daytime high is expected to be the same for Wednesday but a drop in humidity will make it feel more like 33 at its muggiest point.

It should drop to 13 C overnight. Thursday's high in Ottawa is 25 C.

The cooling sounds of the Rideau River at Strathcona Park. <br>The Heat warning continues today but less humid air starts to move in tomorrow. It’s 22° now. High 31°. Humidex 39. Look for scattered ☔️⚡️once again this pm. Wind WSW ⬆️20+. <br>Stay cool. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://t.co/fYiJxp2Ibc">pic.twitter.com/fYiJxp2Ibc</a> —@BlacksWeather

Cooling centres in Ottawa remain open today in an effort to help residents beat the heat and Ottawa Fire Services has issued a ban on all open-air fires.

The City of Gatineau is asking residents to cut down on water consumption for things like gardening, car washing and filling swimming pools due to increased demand for drinking water.

Some western Quebec school boards have closed buildings early this week because of the heat.

A heat warning is in effect across western Quebec and much of eastern Ontario, reaching as far south as Brockville and Perth but not down to Kingston or further.