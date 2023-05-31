Heat warning issued for Ottawa

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Ottawa area leading into the weekend, with temperatures expected to reach 33 C.

The highest temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday, the weather agency said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Daytime temperatures are expected to stay near 30 C from Wednesday through until Friday.

The heat is expected to cool down to 15 C Wednesday night, but Thursday's overnight temperature is expected to remain high and provide little relief from the heat.

Environment Canada said extreme heat affects everyone, with young children, pregnant women, older adults and people with chronic illnesses at a greater risk. People working or exercising outdoors are also at risk.

FYI: a heat warning has been issued by <a href="https://twitter.com/environmentca?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@environmentca</a> for the City of Ottawa starting Thursday June 1, 2023 and continuing until Friday evening.<br><br>Remember: without AC, it can quickly become too hot indoors. You can find ways to cool down via our website: <a href="https://t.co/G9vgPaBdhm">https://t.co/G9vgPaBdhm</a> <a href="https://t.co/lAGASwqpXG">pic.twitter.com/lAGASwqpXG</a> —@OttawaHealth

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is encouraging people to take steps to protect themselves during hot weather events, including drinking plenty of water, avoiding strenuous outdoor activities and cooling off in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

OPH also encouraged people to find places in the city to cool off, including splash pads, community centres, parks and green spaces, by using an interactive map on its website.

Ottawa Fire Services also issued a burn ban for the city as of Wednesday afternoon. The ban prohibits all open-air fires, including campfires, agricultural burns and brush pile burns, even on properties that have a permit for one.

Cooler temperatures are expected to return in Ottawa on Saturday.