Heat warning issued for Ottawa area

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for the Ottawa area as temperatures are expected to be as high as 35 C in the coming days.

The heat wave is expected to last from Sunday until Tuesday, Environment Canada said in an alert issued Saturday afternoon.

In Ottawa, the daytime highs are expected to range from 31 to 35 C. Temperatures will drop to 20 to 22 C overnight, the weather agency said.

The heat warning covers a number of areas in eastern Ontario, including the nation's capital and regions along the Ottawa River and the St. Lawrence River.

A heat warning has been issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada for the City of Ottawa starting on Sunday June 6 until further notice.

Infants, older adults, people who work or exercise outdoors and those with pre-existing health conditions are all at increased risk of getting sick from the heat, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) said on its website.

Extreme heat also poses risk to people experiencing homelessness or who don't have access to air conditioning, OPH said.

Cooling centres to open

The City of Ottawa says it will open emergency cooling centres at the following locations Monday:

Plant Recreation Centre (930 Somerset St. W)

Hunt Club-Riverside Park Community Centre (3320 Paul Anka Dr.)

Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre (102 Greenview Ave.)

Pat Clark Community Centre (4355 Halmont Dr.)

The centres will open at 11 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., the city said, and their operation could be extended if it's necessary.

Anyone who visits one should bring a mask with them, the city said.

Daytime highs are forecast to dip back into the mid-20s by late next week.