Heat warning issued for Ottawa with humidex expected to reach 40 C

A heat warning has been issued for Ottawa and the surrounding region.

Environment Canada says a hot and humid tropical air mass is moving into the area, with similar warnings for Gatineau, Brockville, Cornwall, Prescott and Russell and Smiths Falls.

Daytime temperatures are expected to soar above 30 C on Monday and Tuesday.

Afternoon humidex values could reach 40 C and there will be little relief at night, the weather agency said, with overnight lows projected to only briefly reach the low twenties.

"The heat may last into mid week, although there is some uncertainty at this point," the warning reads.

"Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category."

Infants, older adults, people who work or exercise outdoors and those with pre-existing health conditions are all at increased risk of getting sick from the heat, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) said on its website.

Extreme heat also poses risk to people experiencing homelessness or who don't have access to air conditioning, OPH said.

Visit the OPH website for information and tips on how to stay cool during periods of hot weather.