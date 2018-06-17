Skip to Main Content
Environment Canada warns of heat risks for Ottawa area

Environment Canada warns of heat risks for Ottawa area

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Ottawa area Sunday.

Expect a high of 31 C

CBC News ·
You might want to head to the beach to keep cool today. (CBC)

Environment Canada issued a special hot weather statement for the Ottawa area Sunday. 

Daytime highs near 31 C and lows of around 20 C are expected across the region.

The statement was issued for several cities across eastern Ontario.

A cold front is expected to bring precipitation and cooler air on Monday and so the heat event will only be in effect for one day, Environment Canada said.  

The heat may pose a health risk, especially for older adults, infants and young children, and people with chronic illnesses.

Ottawa Public Health advises people to drink plenty of fluids, wear loose and light coloured clothing and to spend a few hours in a cool place away from the sun.  

The agency is recommending residents and visitors to cool down at local beaches, pools and splash pads and community centres in the city. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us