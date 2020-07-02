Skip to Main Content
Most of eastern Ontario under heat warning
Highs could reach the mid-30s every day until Sunday, with the humidex between 35 and 42. The hottest days are expected to be Saturday and Sunday.

Today's high expected to reach 32 C, feeling like 37 in Ottawa

Temperatures are set to reach 35 C in the nation's capital over the weekend. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Hot and humid air is set to cover much of eastern Ontario and Gatineau for the next several days.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for eastern Ontario, except for the Bancroft area, and Gatineau.

The agency said the high in each region could reach the mid-30s every day until Sunday, with the humidex between 35 and 42. The hottest days are expected to be Saturday and Sunday.

Overnight lows aren't expected to dip below 20 C.

This type of weather is expected to last into the start of next week.

Ottawa, Maniwaki and Pembroke have a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thundershowers from this afternoon until early tomorrow morning. Kingston is at 40 per cent.

The UV index is a very high 10 in most areas — any stronger and it would be considered extreme.

People are urged to watch out for the effects of heat-related illnesses, including dizziness, nausea, rapid breathing and being extremely thirsty.

The people who are most at risk of these heat-related problems are young children, older adults, pregnant women and those with chronic illnesses, Environment Canada said.

