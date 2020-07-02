Most of eastern Ontario under heat warning

Hot and humid air is set to cover much of eastern Ontario and Gatineau for the next several days.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for eastern Ontario, except for the Bancroft area, and Gatineau.

The agency said the high in each region could reach the mid-30s every day until Sunday, with the humidex between 35 and 42. The hottest days are expected to be Saturday and Sunday.

Overnight lows aren't expected to dip below 20 C.

This type of weather is expected to last into the start of next week.

Try to find a cool spot (Lac Ste Marie).
A Heat Warning is in effect for Ottawa for a "prolonged" period of hot weather.
It is already 21° w/a high expected in the low 30's & a Humidex in the upper 30's. 
There is also a likelihood for scattered showers and t'storms by afternoon

Ottawa, Maniwaki and Pembroke have a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thundershowers from this afternoon until early tomorrow morning. Kingston is at 40 per cent.

The UV index is a very high 10 in most areas — any stronger and it would be considered extreme.

People are urged to watch out for the effects of heat-related illnesses, including dizziness, nausea, rapid breathing and being extremely thirsty.

The people who are most at risk of these heat-related problems are young children, older adults, pregnant women and those with chronic illnesses, Environment Canada said.