Heat warning ends in Ottawa
Ottawa will have a chance to cool off Sunday as the extreme heat warning finally ends.
Temperatures drop ahead of the workweek
Environment Canada says temperatures will drop just in time for the workweek.
Saturday was the hottest day of summer so far for Ottawa with humidity levels rising to 46.
There a low chance of rain Sunday afternoon, and temperatures will rise to a high of 29 C.
The weather will cool off even more Monday when temperatures will reach only 25 C.