Heat warnings issued across eastern Ontario, western Quebec

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for the Ottawa-Gatineau area as a hot, humid air mass is set to descend upon the region Sunday.

Temperatures in the low 30s are expected on both Sunday and Monday, but the humidity will likely make conditions feel more like 40, the weather agency said in its alert.

Overnight temperatures will only drop down to around 20 C, providing "little relief from the heat," Environment Canada said.

The alert is in place for Ottawa-Gatineau, as well as smaller communities like Kingston, Brockville, Cornwall, Pembroke and Chelsea.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when the conditions could pose an elevated risk of illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

A cold front is expected to move through the region Tuesday evening, bringing an end to the hot weather.