Ottawa opens 3 cooling centres for weekend heat wave

The City of Ottawa is encouraging people to try to stay cool, and will open three emergency cooling centres, as Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the city until Monday.

The cooling centres will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to provide some relief from the heat for people in need of a cool down.

Ottawa City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave. W.

Plant Recreation Centre, 930 Somerset St. W.

Overbrook Community Centre, 33 Quill St.

Birgit Isernhagen, the extreme weather lead with Ottawa Public Health (OPH), says there are plenty of other ways to stay cool this weekend.

"If you're at home, just dip your hands and your feet into some cool water or take a cold shower or a bath," Isernhagen suggested.

If you plan to go outside, the beach, local pools, and splash pads are options, as well as malls and museums that have air conditioning.

For more vulnerable groups, OPH says it works with partners at the Salvation Army to provide outreach to the homeless by going around to provide water and offering to take them back to the shelter.

Isernhagen says the city assesses the needs of the population for each heat wave, and decided to open three cooling centres this weekend.

Melissa Ferland says she and her 5 kids are always outside in the summer, and they keep cool at the splash pads and wading pools in the city. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

For some families, like Melissa Ferland and her five kids, beating the summer heat involves trips to the splash pad and spending the day at Hampton Park.

"We always come to the splash pad, or spend a lot of time at the wading pool as well," Ferland said.

To get through the weekend's heat wave, Ferland says she and her family will make a point of staying hydrated, and cool off in the water.

The heat warning is in effect for all of Ottawa, Richmond and Metcalfe. Hot and humid conditions are expected to carry through until Sunday.

People can expect temperatures to reach 32 C with humidex values from 36 to 40 and overnight lows at 20 C. Cooler temperatures are expected on Monday.