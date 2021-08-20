Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·New

Ottawa opens 3 cooling centres for weekend heat wave

The City of Ottawa is opening three emergency cooling centres as a heat wave sweeps over the capital this weekend.

City could feel like 40 C during the day this weekend

Celeste Decaire · CBC News ·
Kids in Ottawa flock to one of the city's splash pads to cool off during this August heat wave. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

The City of Ottawa is encouraging people to try to stay cool, and will open three emergency cooling centres, as Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the city until Monday.

The cooling centres will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to provide some relief from the heat for people in need of a cool down.

  • Ottawa City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave. W.

  • Plant Recreation Centre, 930 Somerset St. W.

  • Overbrook Community Centre, 33 Quill St.

Birgit Isernhagen, the extreme weather lead with Ottawa Public Health (OPH), says there are plenty of other ways to stay cool this weekend.

"If you're at home, just dip your hands and your feet into some cool water or take a cold shower or a bath," Isernhagen suggested.

If you plan to go outside, the beach, local pools, and splash pads are options, as well as malls and museums that have air conditioning.

For more vulnerable groups, OPH says it works with partners at the Salvation Army to provide outreach to the homeless by going around to provide water and offering to take them back to the shelter.

Isernhagen says the city assesses the needs of the population for each heat wave, and decided to open three cooling centres this weekend. 

Melissa Ferland says she and her 5 kids are always outside in the summer, and they keep cool at the splash pads and wading pools in the city. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

For some families, like Melissa Ferland and her five kids, beating the summer heat involves trips to the splash pad and spending the day at Hampton Park. 

"We always come to the splash pad, or spend a lot of time at the wading pool as well," Ferland said.

To get through the weekend's heat wave, Ferland says she and her family will make a point of staying hydrated, and cool off in the water.

The heat warning is in effect for all of Ottawa, Richmond and Metcalfe. Hot and humid conditions are expected to carry through until Sunday. 

People can expect temperatures to reach 32 C with humidex values from 36 to 40 and overnight lows at 20 C. Cooler temperatures are expected on Monday. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Celeste Decaire

CBC Reporter

Celeste Decaire is a reporter with CBC Ottawa. Previously she worked as a senior writer and associate producer for CBC News Network. She can be reached at celeste.decaire@cbc.ca and on her Twitter account @celestedecaire.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now