Another scorching couple of days in eastern Ontario, western Quebec

A heat warning continues for much of eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with hot and humid weather bringing temperatures upwards of 30 C and humidex figures into the low 40s.

Ottawa, Gatineau, Que., and Kingston, Ont., will be relatively sunny Thursday, with the temperature set to reach a high of 34 C, which will feel like 42 with the humidex. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon in the National Capital Region.

Friday will also be sunny in the morning, in all three cities, with a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon, and a high of 33 C, which will feel like the low 40s. Overnight temperatures will only drop down to the low 20s.

Similarly in Maniwaki, Que.,Thursday morning starts off sunny, turning to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon, along with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. The high will reach 34 C, which will feel like 40 with the humidex. The overnight low will drop down to 19 C.

In Pembroke, there will be sunny skies on Thursday with a high of 35 C, which will feel like 42. Friday's high will reach 33 C, with a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Relief won't come until the end of the weekend when there's a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 25 C and 26 C in Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., on Sunday. There's also a 60 per cent chance of rain on Saturday, but the high is expected to be 31 C in both cities.

Keep shaded, drink lots of water

Hot and humid weather can be risky for young children and older adults, along with pregnant women and anyone with chronic illnesses, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency suggests people drink cool water and stay in the shade, including using an umbrella and wide-brimmed hat, and wearing light clothing. It also suggests avoiding alcoholic beverages and monitoring for the signs of heat illness, including swelling, rashes, cramps, and fainting.

Don't leave children or pets in a car, which can heat up extremely quickly.