COVID-19 rules tightened in Perth, Smiths Falls after cases rise

Health officials in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit are implementing new rules in the towns of Perth, Ont., and Smiths Falls, Ont., to crack down on a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The region is currently in the yellow zone under Ontario's colour-coded pandemic scale, one step up from the lowest level.

But the region's medical officer of health, Dr. Paula Stewart, is implementing an order that will see sports facilities close and restrictions put in place for other businesses in those two towns as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

"The purpose of this Class Order is to help contain the community outbreak of COVID-19 that is occurring in the western portion of Lanark County," Stewart wrote in a release.

Section 22 Class Order issued for Perth & Smiths Falls, effective 12:01am March 17, 2021. Indoor sports & rec facilities will be closed (does not affect gyms), & new restrictions on event bookings at public venues. Please read the full story for details: <a href="https://t.co/TDmu1D0qFB">https://t.co/TDmu1D0qFB</a> <a href="https://t.co/h8YOeRdNA0">pic.twitter.com/h8YOeRdNA0</a> —@LGLHealthUnit

"This Class Order will reduce opportunities for people to gather and have close unprotected contact with others outside their household in public and private facilities."

36 active cases

The order comes as the health unit has seen a rise in the number of cases in the western part of the region, and just weeks after a surge in cases in the eastern part.

As of Tuesday, there were 36 active cases in Perth, Smiths Falls, Tay Valley, and Lanark Highlands, with most cases in the former two towns, the health unit said.

The health unit said the rise in cases has affected a number of businesses, sports facilities, schools and families, and it has seen people not wearing masks consistently, spending time with others in close contact, and going to work with mild symptoms.

Under the new rules, sports facilities must close, as must facilities operated by clubs and organizations. Places of worship can only be 30 per cent full for weddings, funerals, or religious services.

People can be fined up to $5,000 a day for any violations.

Members of the Perth Curling Club who played matches or socialized between March 5 and 12 are now being asked to self-isolate.

A fifth person at Beckwith Public School — which was closed last Friday — in Beckwith, Ont., has also tested positive, although that person wasn't at the school when they were infectious and there is no risk to staff or students from that case, the health unit said.

Health officials will decide on Monday whether the school can reopen.