Doctors scrambling after Gloucester medical clinic abruptly shuts doors

Some 1,700 patients at a medical clinic in south Gloucester have been forced to move to Barrhaven for their healthcare after the facility had its doors abruptly locked by a bailiff last Friday.

According to a sign posted at the Findlay Creek Medical Centre, the tenant, Josmar Health Management, currently owes the landlord $255,184.34 in back rent.

"I was completely shocked that this could happen so fast," said Dr. Anish Mody, who's worked at the clinic for a year and learned about its closure last Wednesday night.

"We're providing care on an ongoing basis to so many patients. So my first reaction was, what's going to happen to the care?"

This notice has been posted on the doors of the Findlay Creek Medical Centre. (Laurie Fagan/CBC)

The closure has forced Mody and another doctor at the clinic to scramble — first by finding new clinic space at the Strandherd Crossing Medical Centre in Barrhaven, and then by phoning patients with pending appointments to explain what happened and tell them about the new location.

I didn't have an idea that the situation was this extreme. - Anish Mody

Two years ago, Findlay Creek Medical Centre had 10 doctors and was operating at capacity. As of last week, just three family doctors and one part-time specialist worked there.

Mody said he knew the clinic wasn't on sound financial footing because there was a lot of empty space, but added the clinic's owner, Susan Cafazzo, told him she was working to recruit more doctors.

"There's [a need for] more doctors to come in, and we were expecting them to," the 32-year-old said. "But I didn't have an idea that the situation was this extreme."

Mody's colleage, Dr. Anmar Salman, had been working there part-time since May 2017 and was set to switch to full-time on Nov. 1.

Salman said he was told of the owner's "financial constraints," but didn't think it was as dire as it turned out to be.

"It's been very, very difficult" he said.

The Findlay Creek Medical Centre opened in 2012. Its closing means some 1,700 patients will have to move to a new facility to get healthcare. (Laurie Fagan, CBC )

After the clinic closed Mody and Salman worked quickly to ensure they had access to their patients' electronic medical records. They alerted pharmacies and specialists of their new phone and fax numbers so there wouldn't be any gaps in care.

"We are grateful that we are seeing our patients as normal," said Salman, adding that they've been very understanding about the upheaval.

Neither doctor has any financial interest in Josmar Health Managament. They both said Cafazzo ran a professional clinic and hired qualified nurses and reception staff.

"If we separate the financial part, in terms of clinical care — it was excellent," said Mody.

'It just didn't work out'

Cafazzo opened the centre in February 2012, and told CBC News that the previous 10 physicians had wanted to buy the practice in 2017.

When the two sides couldn't come to terms, the doctors left to start their own clinic, Cafazzo said.

I was moving as fast as I could to get good doctors ... it just didn't work out in the end. - Susan Cafazzo

She said she worked tirelessly to recruit more doctors and found several outside of both Ontario and Canada, but they weren't going to start working until January 2019.

"I didn't get enough doctors in at the right time so that the revenues could cover the cost of the clinic," Cafazzo said.

"I was moving as fast as I could to get good doctors and dedicated doctors. And it just didn't work out in the end in the time provided."

Cafazzo, who holds a masters degree in health and epidemiology, said her landlord and the bank were very understanding when she couldn't pay her rent.

"Taggart Realty was floating me with kindness, and so was the bank," she said.

Cafazzo said another medical centre she owns, the Kitchissippi Clinic on Carling Avenue, has been closed as well.

After working at the Findlay Creek Medical Centre part-time for 18 months, Dr. Anmar Salman was scheduled to begin full-time work at the start of November.

Patients top of mind

The Findlay Creek doctors say they'll be racking up expenses associated with transferring patient records and mailing out notices.

There are also legal costs, as well as uncertainty as to whether their OHIP billings were processed, they said.

Given the disruption and the time and money the clinic's closure will cost them, neither Mody nor Salman say they'll ever consider renting space from Josmar Health Management again.

"Absolutely not," said Mody. "[We] are that much more aware of the financial situation of running a clinic"

Salman said he wants all the clinic's patients to know they're uppermost in the two doctors' minds.

"[We are] reassuring them that we are still their family doctors," he said. "And we aim to provide that continuing care"