Protests mar family's last moments with dying mother, add stress to health-care workers

Front-line health-care workers, visitors and officials at Ottawa's Élisabeth Bruyère Hospital say the protest that has gripped the city's downtown is making a bad situation even worse.

Since 2016, Chelsea, Que., resident Nancy Hall would visit her mother daily at the Élisabeth Bruyère Residence in Lowertown.

But over the weekend, Hall was forced to deal with bridge closures and protesters blocking traffic as she tried to spend as much time as possible by her dying mother's side.

"It was stressful enough … and then to have this impediment to getting here, well it just was overwhelming," she said. "Just the feelings of seeing the trucks and knowing what they stood for when my mom was dying in a long-term care setting, it was brutal."

Hall's mother, Alice Hall, died Monday at the age of 94.

While Hall says she respects people's right to peaceful protest, her patience has run out.

"I'm just done with it. I just have no more tolerance for that," she said.

Located in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, approximately one kilometre from Parliament Hill, staff at the Élisabeth Bruyère Hospital say they are feeling the negative effects of the convoy and its protesters. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Front-line workers yelled at

The protest is also affecting staff at both the Élisabeth Bruyère Hospital and its sister campus, Saint-Vincent Hospital on the western side of Ottawa's downtown, according to the hospital's administration.

"[Staff] are reporting feeling quite intimidated and threatened when they're walking into work if they're wearing a mask," said Peggy Taillon, the hospital's vice-president for strategy and communications. "They're being pointed at and being yelled at."

Staff at the both of Bruyère's downtown campuses have been yelled at by protesters for wearing masks, according to Peggy Taillon, Bruyère's vice-president for strategy and communications. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

While the two downtown hospitals are accustomed to dealing with large-scale events such as Canada Day and one-day protests, Taillon said the days-long protests have created new challenges.

"This is far more disruptive because it's sustained and prolonged and we actually don't know what to expect from day to day," she said. "It's been really hard on our team."

WATCH | Health-care workers at downtown Ottawa hospitals facing stress caused by protests Health-care workers at downtown Ottawa hospitals facing stress caused by protests Duration 1:10 Peggy Taillon, vice-president for strategy and communications at Bruyère Hospital, says protesters have been harassing health-care employees who are trying to get to work, leaving facing yet more stress. 1:10

For example,Taillon said, staff are having to spend more time commuting and there have been instances of delays in shift changes.

"What we're seeing is an eight-hour shift is turning into a twelve-hour shift," she said.

Taillon said, thus far, the quality of patient care for those admitted to the hospital has not been affected, but she's heard from doctors who say the protest has disrupted scheduled visits and treatments.

"Patients who had been waiting weeks for appointments that had been postponed or cancelled because of the lockdown have cancelled their appointments because they were afraid to come in," she said.

Bruyère employee John Paquin says he was disgusted by protesters who drove by the Élisabeth Bruyère Hospital honking their horns on Sunday. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Adding to the stress of making it to work on time and without incident, staff and patients at the Élisabeth Bruyère campus were also the subject of a disruptive convoy drive-by on Sunday afternoon, according to John Paquin, who works at the hospital.

"About six vans went around the hospital blasting their horns," he said. "I thought to myself 'that's terrible, it's disgusting that you would even think of doing that.'"