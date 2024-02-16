Head-on crash kills 1 in North Glengarry

A 77-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash involving two passenger vehicles early Friday morning in North Glengarry Township.

It happened on County Road 34 just before 12:30 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release issued later in the morning.

The victim, who was from North Glengarry and was driving one of the vehicles, was not identified.

A number of other passengers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Const. Serge Duguay.

Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry OPP are investigating. Anyone with information or video is asked to call them at 1-888-310-1122.