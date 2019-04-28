Bystanders rushed to the assistance of three people injured in a head-on collision on Highway 174 in east Ottawa Saturday evening.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m., just east of Trim Road.

Taxi driver Daham Gunduz was on the highway when he suddenly spotted smoke coming from a vehicle in the ditch.

Gunduz said he stopped and approached the vehicle, where he saw two people trapped inside beneath an inflated airbag.

Bystanders help the victims of a head-on collision on Highway 174 in east Ottawa on April 27, 2019, that left three people injured. (Judy Trinh/CBC)

"I ran back to the car, got the knife, punctured the airbag, took the man out first, and [we rescued] his wife after that," he said.

"They should be fine. She might have broken ribs ... she's the one that got hurt the most."

Samantha McFarlane said she hopped into the back seat of the other car to help comfort the driver while emergency crews rushed to the scene.

"I'm just kind of taking some time off nursing, but I worked in emergency. And I've got little kids, so that's what moms do," McFarlane said.

First responders had to extricate one of the victims, who was then taken into the care of paramedics, fire officials said.