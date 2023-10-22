Man ejected from vehicle after head-on crash

A 32-year-old man who was ejected from a vehicle after a head-on crash was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition Saturday evening, Ottawa paramedics say.

In a news release, police said they were called to the scene of a collision on Bank Street near Parkway Road near Greely around 6 p.m.

A 36-year-old woman was taken to hospital in stable condition, paramedics told CBC.

A section of Bank Street in the area was closed for several hours following the crash but has since reopened.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.