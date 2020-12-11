2 people extricated from vehicles after head-on collision in Barrhaven

Two people have been extricated from their vehicles after a head-on collision in Barrhaven late Thursday afternoon.

Ottawa Police Service said the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m., on Longfields Drive between Woodroffe Avenue and Leikin Drive.

Fire crews started extricating the two people trapped in separate vehicles at 5:18 p.m., and got them out about 20 minutes later, Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release.

Both police and fire services said they couldn't comment on the injuries of the people involved in the crash, referring to the paramedics.

Ottawa Paramedic Services has not yet responded to CBC's request for information.