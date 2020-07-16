Chemical reaction forces evacuation of Lowertown Pool

A community centre in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood had to be evacuated Thursday morning following reports of a strong odour of chlorine that irritated the eyes and throats of people inside the building.

The Lowertown Community Centre and Pool at 40 Cobourg St. was ordered evacuated following a call to 911 at 11:05 a.m.

Firefighters confirmed the odour and assisted with the evacuation, according to Ottawa Fire Services (OFS).

The OFS hazmat crew determined the cause to be a chemical reaction that occurred during work on the pool's water purification system, producing a dangerous gas in a maintenance room.

"Our hazmat technicians are working right now to pump the liquid chlorine out of a storage container in that room," OFS spokesperson Carson Tharris said Thursday afternoon.

Ottawa Fire Hazardous Materials Technicians operating at a possible chlorine leak incident at Patro d'Ottawa, 40 Cobourg Street with support from <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaParamedic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaParamedic</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaPolice</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttCity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttCity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttFire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttFire</a> <a href="https://t.co/ap61a8mS78">pic.twitter.com/ap61a8mS78</a> —@OFSFirePhoto

"Any time chlorine mixes with other cleaning products it can [become] a gaseous form," Tharris said. "Once it mixes with other substances and becomes airborne, then if you're able to breathe in that chlorine it can obviously be dangerous for your respiratory system, your eyes and other parts of your body."

Tharris said no one was taken to the hospital, but one person was assessed by paramedics at the scene. OC Transpo provided a bus to shelter evacuees.

Tharris said crews continue to check the building's air quality and will ensure it's fully ventilated before allowing staff back inside.

The pool was one of several indoor swimming facilities to reopen after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The building remains closed to the public at this time.