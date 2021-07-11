Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted in Lowertown homicide

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 26-year-old Ottawa man wanted in connection with last week's killing of 20-year-old Tyson Ndongozi in the city's Lowertown neighbourhood.

Ottawa police said Sunday a warrant was out for the arrest of Haybe Farhan Aden on one charge of second-degree murder and one charge of attempted murder.

Ndongozi — whose full name is Loris Tyson Ndongozi Nkunzimana — was killed on the night of July 4 while playing pick-up basketball with a friend.

That friend, an 18-year-old man, was also shot but survived his injuries. According to police sources, he was the target of the gunfire, not Ndongozi.

An up-and-coming football player, Ndongozi had immigrated from Burundi four years ago with his family. He'd been recruited to play at a top football program in Quebec shortly before his death.

Anyone with information should call the homicide unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.