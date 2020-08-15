Driver declared dead after early morning collision near Hawkesbury, Ont.

Police are investigating after a driver involved in a single-vehicle crash near the town of Hawkesbury, Ont., early Sunday morning was declared dead at the scene.

Police and paramedics responded to the call at approximately 1 a.m., on Highway 17 in Champlain Township.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, the car left the roadway and rolled over into a ditch, east of the Country Road 4 intersection.

The driver — who was alone in the vehicle — hasn't been identified by police.

A section of Highway 17 remains closed as police investigate.