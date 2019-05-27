SIU investigate Hawkesbury man's death involving stun gun

Ontario's police watchdog is looking into a 31-year-old man's death east of Ottawa earlier this month.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Monday that Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to talk to a man in distress in an apartment building on Abbott Street early on May 2.

Officers talked to the 31-year-old man on a balcony, the SIU said, and used a conducted energy weapon to subdue him.

The man lost vital signs shortly after that but began breathing again after getting CPR, according to an SIU news release.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, according to an OPP news release issued May 3, and was soon transferred to an Ottawa hospital.

OPP characterized the call as a report of a man causing a disturbance.

The man died in hospital on May 10.

Anyone with information to is asked to talk to SIU investigators at 1-800-787-8529. It has not said how many officers are under investigation or have been deemed witnesses.

The unit investigates when police are involved in a serious injury, death or allegation of sexual assault in Ontario.