Skip to Main Content
Hawkesbury OPP respond to 2nd fatal crash this weekend
Ottawa

Hawkesbury OPP respond to 2nd fatal crash this weekend

For the second time this weekend, the Hawkesbury OPP detachment is investigating a fatal, single-vehicle collision in the Champlain Township. 

Woman, 48, dead after early Sunday morning collision

CBC News ·
The woman, who hasn’t been identified, was declared dead at the scene. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

For the second time this weekend, the Hawkesbury OPP detachment is investigating a fatal, single-vehicle collision in the Champlain Township. 

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the crash on Ritchance Road at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. 

According to police, a 48-year-old woman left the roadway in her car and entered a ditch. 

The woman, who hasn't been identified, was declared dead at the scene.  Police say the woman was alone in the car at the time of the crash.

A section of Ritchance Road remains closed as officers investigate.

Police are asking witnesses of the collision to contact them. 

Paramedics and officers also responded to another single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning, after a car rolled over into a ditch along Highway 17. 

OPP identified the driver as Fanny Dallaire, 21, of Vankleek Hill, on Sunday. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now