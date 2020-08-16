Hawkesbury OPP respond to 2nd fatal crash this weekend

For the second time this weekend, the Hawkesbury OPP detachment is investigating a fatal, single-vehicle collision in the Champlain Township.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the crash on Ritchance Road at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to police, a 48-year-old woman left the roadway in her car and entered a ditch.

The woman, who hasn't been identified, was declared dead at the scene. Police say the woman was alone in the car at the time of the crash.

A section of Ritchance Road remains closed as officers investigate.

Police are asking witnesses of the collision to contact them.

Paramedics and officers also responded to another single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning, after a car rolled over into a ditch along Highway 17.

OPP identified the driver as Fanny Dallaire, 21, of Vankleek Hill, on Sunday.