1 killed in crash near Hawkesbury, Ont.

One person is dead following a collision involving two tractor-trailers and a sedan near Hawkesbury, Ont.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Country Road 17 approximately three kilometres from Blue Corner Road in Champlain Township, Ont.

Few details had been released, but the OPP confirmed the collision lead to one fatality and no other injuries.

County Road 17 is closed between Blue Corner Road and Longueuil Street.

Police said more information would be released as the investigation continues.