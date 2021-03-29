OPP name Albert Poidinger, 89, as victim in Hawkesbury, Ont., hospital investigation
Dr. Brian Nadler, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder
Ontario Provincial Police have identified 89-year-old Albert Poidinger as the person Hawkesbury, Ont., hospital Dr. Brian Nadler is accused of killing.
Nadler, 35, was charged with one count of first-degree murder and appeared in virtual court on March 26, one day after the OPP were called to the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital, where he works.
Nadler's Ottawa-based lawyer, Alan Brass, told CBC News his client maintains his innocence.
Poidinger, who was pronounced dead at the hospital on March 25, was from Pointe-Claire, Que., in the Montreal area, near Nadler's home of Dollard-Des-Ormeaux.
On Saturday, OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson confirmed police were "looking at other recent suspicious deaths."
Dickson called the hospital case a "one-off" and said the public shouldn't be worried. He also called the incident a "traumatic experience" for Hawkesbury.
- What we know so far about Brian Nadler, the doctor charged with 1st-degree murder
- Former patients of doctor charged in murder struggle with news of arrest
Nadler graduated from Montreal's McGill University in 2010, then went to the University of Alberta to study surgery and internal medicine until 2014.
He was a resident at the University of Saskatchewan's medical school from July 2014 to September 2018, then spent time as a geriatric fellow in Reno, Nev.
Nadler has been licensed in Ontario since Feb. 4, 2020. His next court appearance is set for April 6.