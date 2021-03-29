Ontario Provincial Police have identified 89-year-old Albert Poidinger as the person Hawkesbury, Ont., hospital Dr. Brian Nadler is accused of killing.

Nadler, 35, was charged with one count of first-degree murder and appeared in virtual court on March 26, one day after the OPP were called to the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital, where he works.

Nadler's Ottawa-based lawyer, Alan Brass, told CBC News his client maintains his innocence.

Poidinger, who was pronounced dead at the hospital on March 25, was from Pointe-Claire, Que., in the Montreal area, near Nadler's home of Dollard-Des-Ormeaux.

On Saturday, OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson confirmed police were "looking at other recent suspicious deaths."

Dickson called the hospital case a "one-off" and said the public shouldn't be worried. He also called the incident a "traumatic experience" for Hawkesbury.

Nadler graduated from Montreal's McGill University in 2010, then went to the University of Alberta to study surgery and internal medicine until 2014.

He was a resident at the University of Saskatchewan's medical school from July 2014 to September 2018, then spent time as a geriatric fellow in Reno, Nev.

Nadler has been licensed in Ontario since Feb. 4, 2020. His next court appearance is set for April 6.